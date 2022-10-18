DTC cookware brand Caraway makes brick & mortar presence felt in Target

Retail News

CNBC

Caraway, the online direct-to-consumer cookware brand, is making its biggest brick-and-mortar push to date, displaying its products in 350 Target stores. The brand currently sells its pots and pans in 80 Crate & Barrel and Bed Bath & Beyond stores as well as in 20 Nordstrom outlets. Caraway’s products are also sold online on Amazon.com, Crate & Barrel, Target and West Elm.