Dunkin’s customers are not happy with its new rewards program

Retail News
Dunkin’s customers are not happy with its new rewards programFortune 10/11/2022
The perks offered by Dunkin’s new rewards program are not as easily earned as the scheme it replaces. That has a lot of the chain’s customers seeing red. The new rewards program will require members to spend $50 to earn a free cup of coffee. The previous program only required purchases totaling $40. Members are taking to social media to tell the company what they think about the change.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!