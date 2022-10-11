Retail News

Dunkin’s customers are not happy with its new rewards program

Fortune 10/11/2022

The perks offered by Dunkin’s new rewards program are not as easily earned as the scheme it replaces. That has a lot of the chain’s customers seeing red. The new rewards program will require members to spend $50 to earn a free cup of coffee. The previous program only required purchases totaling $40. Members are taking to social media to tell the company what they think about the change.

