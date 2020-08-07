Eighty-six percent of Americans wore face masks last week

Retail News

Fast Company

More Americans seem to be taking seriously public health directives to wear face masks as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have jumped in recent weeks. Only 11 percent of Americans said they will not even consider wearing face masks to protect others and possibly themselves from catching COVID-19, according to a new Gallup poll. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 52,228 new cases and 271 deaths across the country on Saturday alone.