Elon Musk says Apple may remove Twitter from its App Store

Elon Musk says Apple may remove Twitter from its App StoreCNN 11/29/2022
Elon Musk claims that Apple has “threatened” to remove Twitter from its App Store without an explanation. Apple, which has not commented on Mr. Musk’s claim, has pulled apps in the past for failing to address harmful content. Last year it temporarily removed Parler, an app popular with political conservatives, for its failure to address hate speech and disinformation.
