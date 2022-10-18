Eloquii launches its first bridal collection

Retail News

Eloquii presented its very first bridal collection during Bridal FashionWeek in New York. The brand, which caters to women sizes 14 and above, thinks it is ideally suited to fill a market niche. “There are very few brands that offer elevated bridal styles online for sizes 14-plus at accessible price points, and we want to change that,” said Eloquii CEO Mariah Chase. “In addition, [in focus groups,] our customers were very vocal that brides need an entire wedding wardrobe, not just a memorable look for the wedding day itself.”