Retail News

Employers offer more full-time jobs to recruit workers

CNN 07/21/2022

Employers are adding more full-time positions in an effort to recruit workers in a tight labor market. The number of part-time jobs in June fell 25 percent from the same period in 2019. “There are all kinds of productivity benefits from using more full-time workers,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist for ZipRecruiter. “It has huge retention benefits. Many companies realize [one way] their hiring problems are over is if their retention problems are fixed.”

