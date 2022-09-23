EPA fines companies for marketing pesticide as disinfectant spray to kill COVID-19

Retail News

The New York Times

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will receive $325,000 from two companies, Zoono USA and Zoono Holdings, that sold a pesticide on Amazon.com and other sites while marketing it as a disinfectant spray. Zoonotic Holdings blamed the false marketing on its distributor, claiming that it was “unaware at that time of any misleading claims being made by the distributor or sub distributors.”