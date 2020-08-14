Epic Games sues Apple and Google after Fortnite is removed from app stores

Retail News
Epic Games sues Apple and Google after Fortnite is removed from app storesThe Washington Post 08/13/2020
Epic Games has filed separate lawsuits against Apple and Google after they removed its popular Fortnite video game from their app stores. A dispute between Epic and the companies began after it added a feature to let users choose to pay for in-app purchases directly rather than through Apple or Google. Fortnite is one of the world’s most popular games with more than 133.2 million installs since it was created.
