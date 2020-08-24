Etsy join others in cloud migration

Retail News
Etsy join others in cloud migrationThe Wall Street Journal 08/24/2020
A growing number of retailers are going to cloud computing to keep up with online sales demands that have increased in parallel with the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Etsy migrated its information technology systems to Google Cloud back in February. “We couldn’t have predicted better timing,” said Mike Fisher, Etsy’s chief technology officer. Etsy has seen the amount of data it has had to process double in recent months.
