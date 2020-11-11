EU charges Amazon with antitrust violations

Retail News
EU charges Amazon with antitrust violationsThe New York Times 11/11/2020
The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, has charged Amazon.com with unfairly using its corporate size and access to data to harm third-party merchants selling on its marketplace. “Data on the activity of third-party sellers should not be used to the benefit of Amazon when it act as a competitor to these sellers,” said Margrethe Vestager, vice president for digital issues on the commission.
