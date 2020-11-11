Retail News

EU charges Amazon with antitrust violations

The New York Times 11/11/2020

The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, has charged Amazon.com with unfairly using its corporate size and access to data to harm third-party merchants selling on its marketplace. “Data on the activity of third-party sellers should not be used to the benefit of Amazon when it act as a competitor to these sellers,” said Margrethe Vestager, vice president for digital issues on the commission.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!