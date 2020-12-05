Experts warn that COVID-19 screening tools are not foolproof

Retail News
Experts warn that COVID-19 screening tools are not foolproofThe New York Times 05/12/2020
Apps that check symptoms and fever-screening cameras may offer solutions to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in workplaces, but they aren’t foolproof. “I think employers need to look carefully before they jump into any of this,” said Michael T. Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “Some companies are embarking upon things that are not going to help and may actually set us back.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!