Facebook shares hit new peak on news of ‘Shops’CNBC 05/20/2020
Facebooks stock value jumped to over $230 per share yesterday, an all-time high, following its announcement on Tuesday that the social platform is launching Facebook Shops, a way for merchants to sell directly from their Facebook company pages and Instagram feeds. In its announcement, Facebook said that Shops will be a free service that enables businesses to set up product listings in Facebook and Instagram Stories, as well, or in ads.
