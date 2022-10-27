Fanatics hires its first chief people officer

Retail News

Fanatics has hired Orlando Ashford as its first chief people officer. Mr. Ashwood has previously held senior Human Resources positions at Marsh & McLennan, Coca-Cola and Motorola. He will report to both EO Michael Rubin and CFO Glenn Schiffman. “As we continue to grow and expand, it becomes even more important to double down on organizational development, and I can’t think of a better person to lead this charge than Orlando,” said Mr. Rubin.