Fanatics raised $100M more than planned in latest funding round

Fanatics raised $100M more than planned in latest funding roundForbes 08/14/2020
Fanatics announced that it raised $350 million after completing a Series E funding round that initially set out to raise $20 million. The latest round of funding is expected to finance Fanatics’ acquisition of new brands. The company currently has deals with the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, Nascar and more than 300 individual teams and European soccer clubs.
