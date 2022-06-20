Fashion labels buy into Meta’s marketplace

Retail News
Fashion labels buy into Meta’s marketplaceVogue Business 06/20/2022
Meta’s new digital fashion marketplace will have avatars that wear items from the portfolios of Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne. “When Meta tweeted, we were instantly into it,” said Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit. “Web3 and Meta are bringing unprecedented opportunities for Balenciaga, our audience and our products, opening up new territories for luxury.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!