Fast-food drive-thru lanes have become speedier as fewer customers opt for in-car ordering, reveals an annual study by Intouch Insight. The average time spent in a drive-thru lane decreased by 29 seconds this year, with order wait times being 25 seconds shorter. While Taco Bell, KFC, and Carl’s Jr. led in overall drive-thru speed, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s excelled when longer average times were divided by the number of cars in line, indicating that their lanes were busier.