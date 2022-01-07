FCC commissioner wants TikTok off Apple and Google app stores

Retail News
FCC commissioner wants TikTok off Apple and Google app storesThe New York Times 06/30/2022
Brendan Carr, a member of the Federal Communications Commission, has asked Apple and Google to remove the TikTok app from their stores because its “pattern of conduct and misrepresentations regarding the unfettered access that persons in Beijing have to sensitive U.S. user data” violates the company’s standards for third-party sellers.
