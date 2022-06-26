FDA bans sales of Juul e-cigarettes

Retail News
FDA bans sales of Juul e-cigarettesThe New York Times 06/24/2022
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered Juul to stop selling e-cigarettes in the U.S. “Today’s action is further progress on the F.D.A.’s commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards,” Dr. Robert M. Califf, the agency commissioner, said in a statement.
