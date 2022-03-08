FDA may call for cigarette makers to reduce nicotine content

Retail News
FDA may call for cigarette makers to reduce nicotine contentThe New York Times 08/02/2022
The Food and Drug Administration is weighing whether to require that cigarette makers reduce the amount of nicotine contained in their products. Reductions in nicotine levels could lead to withdrawal symptoms among users leaving the FDA to determine how quickly it should move to try and get smokers to give up the habit.
Discussions
