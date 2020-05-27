FDA temporarily relaxes labeling rules to help get food to consumers

Retail News
FDA temporarily relaxes labeling rules to help get food to consumersThe Washington Post 05/27/2020
The Food and Drug Administration has temporarily relaxed labeling rules for the fifth time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in an effort to get products to consumers in need. The new rule allows manufacturers to substitute product ingredients without reflecting the change on product labels. Health advocates are concerned that allergic consumers may be put at a risk as a result.
