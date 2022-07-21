FDA to overhaul food safety program

Retail News

The Washington Post

The Food and Drug Administration is planning to shake up its food safety program as it seeks to perform its mission in an increasingly complicated food manufacturing environment. “We have to look at the whole picture: It’s the structure, it’s the function, it’s the leadership. We are doing a top-to-bottom evaluation. It’s hard to pick out one or two things, it’s a multidimensional industry,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf. “There’s consensus that whatever was done in the past was not successful.”