FDA’s new rules could bring blockchain tech to food industry

Retail News
FDA’s new rules could bring blockchain tech to food industryThe Wall Street Journal 02/03/2022
New rules being written by the Food and Drug Administration would require the food industry to keep records for tracking products through the supply chain. The rules, part of the Food Safety Modernization Act, wouldn’t mandate that companies to keep electronic records but many expect it would lead to the industry employing digital systems, specifically blockchain, to remain in compliance.
Discussions
