Fears of COVID’s second wave and post-election unrest spurring stockpiling behavior

Retail News
Fears of COVID’s second wave and post-election unrest spurring stockpiling behaviorUSA Today 10/12/2020
According to a recent poll fielded by Sports and Leisure Research Group, a little over half of Americans are already stocking up on food staples and other household essentials or have plans to do so in coming weeks. The participants cite the potential reimposition of quarantining measures as the number one reason for such behavior, although many are also feeling anxious about the possibility of civil and supply chain disruptions following the November elections.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!