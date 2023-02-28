Feds to step up child labor law enforcement

Retail News

The Washington Post

The Labor and Health and Human Services departments are coordinating their efforts to uncover violations of child labor laws in light of recent cases where American employers were found to be using children as young as 13 in meatpacking and other jobs. “This is not a 19th-century problem — this is a today problem,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement. “This is a problem that will take all of us to stop.” States, including Iowa and Minnesota, have passed laws to lower the minimum wage for employment in some industries due to the tight labor market.