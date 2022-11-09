FedEx says it is delivering fewer packages than expected

Retail News
FedEx says it is delivering fewer packages than expectedReuters 11/09/2022
Package volume is lower this quarter than expected at FedEx. “In the U.S., you’re seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that,” FedEx CFO Michael Lenz said.”We projected to have lower volume in our fiscal first and second quarter already. It just came in lower than our initial projections were.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!