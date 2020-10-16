Fewer consumers plan to go Christmas shopping at the mall

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Forty-five percent of consumers in the U.S. plan to go to a mall to do at least some of their Christmas shopping season this year, down from 64 percent who did so last year, according to a survey from the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). “We have to look at this year somewhat in isolation,” said ICSC CEO Tom McGee. “We’re in the midst of a pandemic and that’s clearly going to temper people’s appetite for going out to public spaces.”