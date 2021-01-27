Fifth Avenue merchants see glass half full for 2021

Retail News
Fifth Avenue merchants see glass half full for 2021The Wall Street Journal 01/26/2021
Store owners along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan had a very difficult time of it in 2020. They are feeling more hopeful going into 2021 with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and fewer disruptions caused by protestors and police barricades outside of Trump Tower. Stores have also seen rents fall about 18 percent from their peak in 2017.
Discussions
