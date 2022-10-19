Financial concerns to weigh on holiday shopping

Retail News

The New York Times

Sixty percent of U.S. shoppers said that financial challenges are weighing on their purchasing decisions heading into the Christmas holiday season, according to Sensormatic Solutions. That compares to 14 percent who said the same last year. “Now, with demand being weaker, they [retailers] really have to go out of their way to advertise to consumers and get consumers with the highest likelihood to spend,” said Vivek Pandya, a lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.