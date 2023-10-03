Focus: UPS and FedEx Customers Regain Upper Hand in Delivery Price Battle
Reuters
After more than four years, U.S. retailers and other delivery customers are gaining the upper hand in negotiations with UPS and FedEx, securing discounts, a reversal from 2021 and the first half of 2022. Demand shrinkage has led both companies to fight for business, resulting in opportunities for customers to reduce shipping costs. While these savings won’t fully offset years of price hikes, they represent a significant return to past discount levels and are helping some online retailers lower prices for shoppers.
Recent News
Amazon Will Make Up to $7 Billion in Revenue From Prime Video Ads, According to Wall Street Analysts
Amazon’s decision to introduce ads within Prime Video in early 2024 could yield up to $7 billion in ad revenue, as estimated by Wall Street analysts. UBS predicts that Prime Video ads could contribute $6.2 billion in incremental revenue to…
68 Circle K Stores Are up for Sale
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is aiming to sell 68 U.S. Circle K convenience stores, ranging from fee-owned to leased properties, located across 21 states. This marks the third collaboration with NRC Realty & Capital Advisors in three years for such sales….
As Target Closes Stores, H&M Looks to Tech to Stop Retail Theft
H&M is ramping up security measures in its U.S. stores due to the increasing issue of shoplifting, a problem affecting the entire industry. The fast-fashion retailer is focusing on developing fresh strategies to tackle the rising problem. This move comes…
Dollar General’s Takeover of America Is Nearly Complete, Proving Messy Stores Can Win With Discounts
Dollar General has extended its reach to all 48 contiguous U.S. states with the opening of a new store in Columbia Falls, Montana. Despite reducing its new store opening goal for 2023, the discount retailer continues to grow rapidly, now…