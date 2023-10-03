Focus: UPS and FedEx Customers Regain Upper Hand in Delivery Price Battle

After more than four years, U.S. retailers and other delivery customers are gaining the upper hand in negotiations with UPS and FedEx, securing discounts, a reversal from 2021 and the first half of 2022. Demand shrinkage has led both companies to fight for business, resulting in opportunities for customers to reduce shipping costs. While these savings won’t fully offset years of price hikes, they represent a significant return to past discount levels and are helping some online retailers lower prices for shoppers.