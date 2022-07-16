Food bank lines grow as inflation cuts into purchasing power

Retail News
Food bank lines grow as inflation cuts into purchasing powerAP News 07/15/2022
Food banks across the U.S. are reporting that more people are seeking help as the high cost of everyday items makes it harder for them to put meals on the table and gas in their tanks. “It does not look like it’s going to get better overnight,” said Katie Fitzgerald, president and chief operating officer for Feeding America. “Demand is really making the supply challenges complex.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!