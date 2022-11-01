Retail News

Food brand profits soar on price increases

The New York Times 11/01/2022

Food manufacturers have hiked their prices as the cost of fuel and ingredients has gone up. PepsiCo reported a profit of more than 20 percent after raising prices by 17 percent. Coca-Cola’s profits were up 14 percent year-over-year as it too took prices up. The price of food eaten at home has jumped 13 percent over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

