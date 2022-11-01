Food brand profits soar on price increases

Retail News

The New York Times

Food manufacturers have hiked their prices as the cost of fuel and ingredients has gone up. PepsiCo reported a profit of more than 20 percent after raising prices by 17 percent. Coca-Cola’s profits were up 14 percent year-over-year as it too took prices up. The price of food eaten at home has jumped 13 percent over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.