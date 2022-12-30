Food delivery ordering growth slows as consumers pinch pennies

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Growth in the number of orders placed with DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub slowed to about 5 percent, on average, in October and November vs. the previous year period, according to YipitData. That’s the slowest growth rate since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. DoorDash and Uber Eats alone are thought to control roughly 90 percent of the food delivery market in the U.S. “They are at the mercy of macroeconomic pressures for a little bit, especially with lower-income consumers,” said analyst Robert Mollins at Gordon Haskett Research Advisors of the cooling volume being experienced by the apps.