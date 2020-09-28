Food insecurity grows in America

Retail News
Food insecurity grows in AmericaForbes 09/26/2020
Millions of Americans are recently unemployed and many others are making less than before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit. For these and the large numbers of people who were living in poverty before anyone knew what COVID-19 was, food insecurity is a daily and growing issue. Local food banks and other groups dispensing food and meals have reported being overwhelmed by the demand created as a result of the outbreak.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!