Food prices drive inflation higher

Retail News

The Washington Post

Food prices rose 0.8 percent in September, with produce up 1.6 percent and cereal and baked goods up 0.9 percent., according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Food prices on the whole were up 11.2 percent from the same month last year. Overall inflation rose 0.4 percent in September, 8.2 percent higher than the same time in 2021.