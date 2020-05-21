For thrift stores and other ‘treasure hunt’ retailers, curbside won’t do it

Retail News
For thrift stores and other ‘treasure hunt’ retailers, curbside won’t do itThe Buffalo News 05/20/2020
For chain stores like, say, The Gap, that can display their inventory online, curbside pickup has become a feasible transitional tactic as they ready their stores for the reintroduction of foot traffic. But for vintage shops and other merchants with ever-changing, eclectic merchandise, it doesn’t make sense to participate in the initial phases of reopening that often only allow for curbside handoff of merchandise.
Discussions
