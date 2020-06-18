Former Bumble Bee CEO gets jail time for price fixing

Retail News

NY Times

Christopher Lischewski, the former chief executive of Bumble Bee Foods, was handed down a sentence of 40 months in prison and a $100,000 fine for his involvement in a scheme to fix tuna prices, affecting over $600 million worth of canned tuna sales over a year period. “Executives who cheat American consumers out of the benefits of competition will be brought to justice, particularly when their antitrust crimes affect the most basic necessity, food,” said Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s antitrust division.