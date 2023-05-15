Former employee claims China’s Communist Party has ‘supreme access’ to TikTok parent’s data

Retail News

CNN

Yintao “Roger” Yu, the former head of engineering for Bytedance’s U.S. operations, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the company earlier this month. Mr. Yu said China’s Communist Party had a special office in the company giving it supreme access to all the company data, even data stored in the United States.” Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok, has dismissed Mr. Yu’s claims and said it plans to “vigorously oppose” the lawsuit.