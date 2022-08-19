Former Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon to lead Foot Locker

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Mary Dillon has been named CEO of Foot Locker. The former CEO of Ulta Beauty will replace Richard Johnson who will serve as executive chairman. Ms. Dillon is being tasked with upping Foot Locker’s digital game. “Ninety-nine percent of our customers connect with us digitally but only 20 percent buy digitally,” Mr. Johnson said. “How can we create a better experience for them to click and buy?”