Four Jimmy John’s workers fired over dough noose video

Four Jimmy John’s workers fired over dough noose videoThe Macon Telegraph 07/06/2020
Four workers at a Jimmy John’s in Woodstock, GA recorded themselves making a noose out of what appears to be bread dough used in the sandwich shop’s rolls. The employees, all of whom are white, posted the video on social media as part of a “Happy 4th of July” filter. All four were fired after the video was discovered by customers who called it “racist” and “hateful.”
