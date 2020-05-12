Francesca’s files for Chapter 11 and announces store closings

Retail News
Francesca’s files for Chapter 11 and announces store closingsUSA Today 12/04/2020
Francesca’s announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to close about 140 of its 700 stores. The women’s clothing chain also said it plans to renegotiate some of its leases while going through the Chapter 11 process and may be forced to close additional locations if it is unable to arrange more favorable terms for its business.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!