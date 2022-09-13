Freight railroad strike would disrupt the U.S. supply chain

Retail News
Freight railroad strike would disrupt the U.S. supply chainThe New York Times 09/13/2022
Officials from the Biden administration are racing to help freight railroad workers and their employers find common ground for a new labor contract. The two parties have failed to reach an agreement during a 30-day “cooling off” period put in place by the federal government. “All parties need to stay at the table, bargain in good faith to resolve outstanding issues and come to an agreement,” the Labor Department said in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!