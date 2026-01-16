From the NRF Show Floor – My Top 10 Retail Tech Companies to Watch in 2026

NRF left me energized about where retail is headed. As I met with industry leaders and partners, what stood out wasn’t just innovation for innovation’s sake. It was how practical, intentional, and retail-ready so much of the technology has become. From autonomy and AI to payments and infrastructure, this feels like the beginning of the biggest evolution retail has seen in a century. These are the top 10 companies that, in my view, are helping push the industry forward in meaningful ways.

#1: Autolane

Autolane represents the moment when autonomous retail stops sounding futuristic and starts feeling inevitable. The idea of vehicles picking up groceries or handling fulfillment without human intervention is no longer a stretch, it’s becoming a real operational advantage. What I respect most is their focus on solving everyday retail problems, not just showcasing autonomy. This is grocery delivery and convenience evolving in real time.

#2: BlueConic



BlueConic is exactly where retailers should be placing their bets as data strategies get reset. First-party data isn’t just important, it’s everything. And BlueConic treats it like a growth engine, not a compliance burden. Their platform makes personalization feel achievable again, even in a privacy-first world. If retailers want real customer understanding without shortcuts, this is the right direction.

#3: Churchill Systems

Churchill Systems reminds us that innovation collapses without stability. While others chase headlines, Churchill is focused on keeping retail systems reliable, secure, and always on. After 35 years in retail, Churchill Systems isn’t chasing the AI hype cycle, they’re applying machine learning where it actually matters. From merchandise planning to supply chain, pricing, and promotions, their strength is elevating the systems retailers already rely on.

#4: Microsoft

Microsoft is playing an increasingly critical role as retail becomes more connected and more vulnerable at the same time. AI, cloud, and digital transformation only work if security keeps pace, and Microsoft is clearly thinking several steps ahead. Their AI-driven security approach feels proactive, not reactive. That’s how retailers can move fast without breaking trust.

#5: IBM (Watsonx)

IBM’s Watsonx stands out because it’s not trying to oversell AI, it’s trying to make it work. This is enterprise AI built for scale, governance, and real outcomes. IBM understands that retailers need control and clarity as much as they need intelligence. Watsonx feels like AI all grown up.

#6: Simbe

Simbe is one of the clearest examples of robotics delivering real, measurable value in retail today. Their autonomous robot, Tally, is a practical solution to inventory accuracy, shelf availability, and operational blind spots. What stood out to me is how seamlessly Tally fits into store environments, working alongside teams rather than trying to replace them. Simbe is proving that store-level AI can scale, and that’s a big deal for modern retail.

#7: Mastercard

Mastercard is no longer just about how people pay. It’s about understanding why they buy. Their ability to turn transaction data into meaningful retail insight is becoming a serious competitive advantage. What impressed me is how seamlessly trust, data, and commerce intersect in their ecosystem. Mastercard is helping retailers see the bigger picture behind every purchase.

#8: JumpMind

Jumpmind is focused on the operational backbone of retail, and that’s where innovation often matters most. Inventory accuracy, ordering, and fulfillment visibility are make-or-break in omnichannel retail. JumpMind brings real-time clarity to systems that have historically been fragmented. This is the kind of technology that quietly improves everything downstream.

#9: FreedomPay

FreedomPay is solving the fragmentation problem that still plagues modern commerce. Payments, loyalty, and customer engagement shouldn’t feel disconnected, and their platform proves they don’t have to be. What stands out is how future-ready their approach feels and it’s flexible enough to adapt as consumer behavior keeps changing. FreedomPay is building for where commerce is going, not where it’s been.

#10: Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra understands that retail transformation is less about tools and more about execution. They bring a grounded, pragmatic approach to AI, automation, and digital modernization. What impressed me is how they help large retailers move forward without disrupting what already works. That balance is harder to achieve than it sounds, and they’re doing it well.

Wrapping it up.

What stood out at NRF to me wasn’t just new technology, but how ready it all feels. Retail is clearly moving past experimentation and into execution, where ideas are being brought to life in real environments. The conversations felt more grounded, more honest, and more focused on outcomes than buzzwords. These companies aren’t asking if innovation will work, they’re showing how it already is.

What impressed me most was the practicality behind the progress. AI, automation, data, and infrastructure are no longer isolated initiatives; they’re converging into cohesive retail ecosystems. The focus has shifted from flashy demos to operational impact, from pilots to platforms. Retailers are demanding solutions that deliver value now.

That shift changes everything. It signals an industry that’s ready to move faster, take smarter risks, and build with confidence. The companies leading this moment understand that innovation has to be both bold and usable to matter. If this is the direction retail is headed, the future looks very bright.

About the author: Severin Thornton is CMO at RetailWire, bringing more than 13 years of media experience shaping thought leadership through compelling storytelling, strategic brand development, and data analytics. His work centers on helping retail and technology leaders translate innovation into impact.