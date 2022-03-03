FTC looks into high CPG prices

Retail News
FTC looks into high CPG pricesReuters 03/02/2022
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has been investigating supply chain disruptions and rising prices for consumer goods as it receives more complaints from small grocers and others over the high costs of goods. Colgate has come under scrutiny as its portfolio of products now include a $10 toothpaste. The company said the toothpaste in question is reasonably priced based on its “demonstrated efficacy to whiten teeth.”
