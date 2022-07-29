Retail News

FTC seeks to block Meta’s deal for VR company

The New York Times 07/28/2022

The Federal Trade Commission has filed an injunction to block Meta from acquiring Within, a virtual reality firm that produces the Supernatural fitness app. The government claims that Meta acquired Within to eliminate a competitor. Meta says that the FTC’s case is “based on ideology and speculation, not evidence.”

