FTC seeks to block Meta’s deal for VR company

FTC seeks to block Meta’s deal for VR companyThe New York Times 07/28/2022
The Federal Trade Commission has filed an injunction to block Meta from acquiring Within, a virtual reality firm that produces the Supernatural fitness app. The government claims that Meta acquired Within to eliminate a competitor. Meta says that the FTC’s case is “based on ideology and speculation, not evidence.”
