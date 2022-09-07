GameStop fires CFO and plans to cut staff

Retail News
GameStop fires CFO and plans to cut staffThe Verge 07/08/2022
GameStop has fired CFO Michael Recupero and named Diana Saadeh-Jajeh, the company’s chief accounting officer, to replace him. CEO Matt Furlong has also sent a memo to employees about other unspecified layoffs. “We’re making a number of reductions to help us keep things simple and operate nimbly with the right talent in place,” wrote Mr. Furlong.
Discussions
