Gas prices drive inflation upward

Gas prices drive inflation upwardThe Washington Post 07/13/2022
The prices that Americans pay for goods rose 9.1 percent year-over-year in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising gasoline prices, which topped an average of $5 a gallon in June, were a big driver of inflation. Prices have been coming down in recent weeks with the average gallon of gas costing $4.63, according to AAA.
