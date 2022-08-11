Gas prices fall below $4

Retail News

The Washington Post

The average price paid for a gallon of gas fell two cents overnight to $3.99, well below the $5+ peak price in June, according to AAA. “We’ve never seen anything like 2022 at the pump … we’ve seen gas prices behave in ways never witnessed before, jumping from $3 to $5 and now back to $3.99,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.