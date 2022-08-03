Gas prices have fallen for 49 straight days and counting

Retail News
Gas prices have fallen for 49 straight days and countingThe Wall Street Journal 08/03/2022
The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas is nearly down to $4 after falling for 49 straight days as demand for fuel has shrunk. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, expects gas prices to head lower barring any unforeseen circumstances. “If nothing goes wrong, we could see prices in October, November, December falling noticeably under $4 a gallon for the national average,” he said.
