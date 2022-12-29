Gas prices may head back up, but not like 2022

Retail News

CNN

According to projections by fuel price-tracking app Gas Buddy, consumers will likely have to deal with gas prices in the $4 a gallon range again by May of next year, but they won’t see erratic spikes over $5 that caused many to alter their driving and shopping habits in 2022. Gas Buddy is predicting that the national average for regular gas will decline to $3.49 a gallon in 2023, down about 50 cents from this year.