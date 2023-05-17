Gen Z has influencer aspirations

Retail News
Gen Z has influencer aspirationsThe New York Times 05/17/2023
Members of Gen Z use TikTok and other social media to share their fashion finds and other details of their lives like professional influencers. “You might have 12 followers and you’re selling swag,” said Vickie Segar, the founder of Village Marketing. “The macro movement of everyone being a creator, and the idea that creators should monetize themselves in every avenue they can, is just trickling down to the everyday person.”
